VIDEO: Base One – Juliet
- 8 hours 44 minutes ago
BASE ONE teams up with his new management team Starz records and Aquila records to release this game beautiful love song titled JULIET.it is a love story from a classic and he gives high regards to the legendary Orlando Julius for the source of inspiration to this beautiful masterpiece. The song is produced by phantom and the video directed by MCTV.
