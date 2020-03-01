Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Base One – Juliet
VIDEO: Base One – Juliet



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  8 hours 44 minutes ago
alt

BASE ONE teams up with his new management team Starz records and Aquila records to release this game beautiful love song titled JULIET.it is a love story from a classic and he gives high regards to the legendary Orlando Julius for the source of inspiration to this beautiful masterpiece. The song is produced by phantom and the video directed by MCTV.

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

