VIDEO: Timi Dakolo ft. Olamide – Take
- 2 hours 50 minutes ago
Nigerian vocal powerhouse, Timi Dakolo comes through with a brand new effort titled “Take” featuring YBNL Nation boss, Olamide.
The record was produced by YBNL in-producer, Pheelz and is accompanied by a befitting video directed by Frizzle & Bizzle.
