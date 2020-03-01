VIDEO: Korede Bello – Sun Momi

Korede Bello is here with the music video for his 2020 debut single titled “Sun Momi” (Only You). The talented singer serves this classic love song produced by Princeton out to bring love closer to his fans and music lovers. This jam will captivate you.

Korede Bello hasn’t been consistent with the release of songs for a while now, his last effort was mid 2019 (that July) with the song ‘The Way You Are‘ after serving us with ‘Mr Vendor‘ earlier in April. Recently he deleted all his post on IG to start a new beginning with this 2020 debut, ‘Sun Momi’ (Only You).

“Sun Momi” is a Yoruba word that means (come closer to me). The Mega Superstar sings for his lady, the only one he was to see in the morning, call when lonely and give his all. He tells her to draw closer to him so he can love her tenderly.

This the perfect song for all lovers, it comes with good lyrics. To push the record further Korede Bello dishes out the music video, directed Mr Moe Musa.

Watch and Enjoy!