Kamar Tachio – Dance Gan
- 2 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
All G Entertainment singer and Front-liner Kamar Tachio comes through with a brand new single titled Dance Gan.
The impressive singer who ended last year on a high with his hugely successful song ‘Vibration’ doing really well digitally and on radio.
Dance Gan is a melodic mid-tempo tune showcasing Kamar Tachio’s undeniable talent and unique style of music.
It available now on all digital stores via the link below.
