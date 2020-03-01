Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Kamar Tachio – Dance Gan
Kamar Tachio – Dance Gan



All G Entertainment singer and Front-liner Kamar Tachio comes through with a brand new single titled Dance Gan.

The impressive singer who ended last year on a high with his hugely successful song ‘Vibration’ doing really well digitally and on radio.

Dance Gan is a melodic mid-tempo tune showcasing Kamar Tachio’s undeniable talent and unique style of music.

It available now on all digital stores via the link below.

[embedded content]

