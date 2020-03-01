Selebobo – Eliza

After enlisting Tekno for “Ova”, Afro-pop titan and Vault Records leader Selebobo comes blazing with the fiery “Eliza”.

The track serves as Selebobo’s second single after departing MMMG and sounds like a sure winner.

Sele B who is raved for his production, songwriting and engineering delivers a robust pop anthem that is sure to be one of the year’s biggest hits.

Check on it below and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD