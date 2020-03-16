Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ketchup – Trippin ft. Lazbizi
Soft – Underdog
VIDEO: Burna Boy – Odogwu

VIDEO: Ketchup – Trippin ft. Lazbizi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Sequel to the successful release of his monster jam titled “SWEET” ft Flavour, Ketchup is following up with another heavy tune off his SKILAHMATIC album titled “TRIPPING” ft Lazbizi.

The award-winning Afro-dancehall artiste, who is popularly known for his contagious energy and his monster singles -‘Nuvo’ and ‘Show Me Yuh Rozay’ – isn’t relenting on his pursuit to cement his legacy as the Afro-Dancehall King.

Having toured and performed on the biggest stages across the world, alongside great Afrobeat and Dancehall artists, the groove mystro is back to bless our screens with yet another sensational music video.

TRIPPING was shot and directed by the phenomenal Director CHIDUBE. The video is definitely worth the watch.

Watch crisp visuals here:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155