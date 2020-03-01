Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Burna Boy – Odogwu

Award-winning Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna Boy releases visuals for his recently released single titled ‘Odogwu’.

This is coming after he recently received a gold plaque for his 2018 released single, “On the Low” which went gold in France during a dinner organized in Paris, France.

Produced by ace producer, Kel P, the song which serves as his first official single of 2020 possesses a unique indigenous South-Eastern Nigeria flavor, laced with the afrobeat sound. According to Burna, whenever he is in Igbo Land, they call him ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man), and he typically responds by dancing.

The TG Omori directed video portrays the rich traditional Igbo culture with conspicuous traditional elements that pertains to the title coronation of a highly placed individual such as the ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man).

The video opens with a crowd of red-cap chiefs chanting ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man) in praise of Burna with the ‘akpele’ (flute) playing as he dances majestically. It transcends into the scene where a priest performs rites with a sacrificial cock which ultimately leads to the conferment of the ‘Odogwu’ title with the ‘Okpu Ndi Nze’ (red cap) on the African Giant, Burna Boy.

Dressed in the typical Igbo traditional attire, the isiagu (traditional regalia) and coral beads, Burna Boy with his ‘akupe’ (hand fan) stamps his claims as the champion as he exudes dominance amidst chiefs that show their solidarity/support by raising their fist.

With ‘Odogwu’, Burna Boy reiterates the assertion he made in February this year when he said; “I always knew I was and I am the best. Everyone you think is the best know I’m best since Fela Kuti”.

The video of ‘Odogwu’ is out today, Monday, March 16th, 2020.

