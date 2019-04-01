9 Nigerian Musicians Who Are Crazy Manchester United Fans

Manchester United Football Club has a large fan base in Nigeria totalling millions of children, youths and elderly persons. The Premier League giant has been able to pull so much fans and admiration for its exploits in the league.



Right here in Nigeria, there are some of our favourite celebrities who are avid fans of Manchester United aka the Red Devils. These celebrities over the years have shown unwithering support for the club during the good times and the bad times. Fans of Man United in Nigeria were much pleased after Nigerian born striker Odion Ighalo signed a loan deal for the historical football club.



Manchester United celebrity fans in Nigeria showed excitement over Ighalo’s move from China to the club in the 2020 winter transfer window. We would be mentioning some top Nigerian musicians who are passionate fans of Manchester United Football Club.



Peep the list below.

