9 Nigerian Musicians Who Are Crazy Manchester United Fans
- 4 hours 41 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Manchester United Football Club has a large fan base in Nigeria totalling millions of children, youths and elderly persons. The Premier League giant has been able to pull so much fans and admiration for its exploits in the league.
Right here in Nigeria, there are some of our favourite celebrities who are avid fans of Manchester United aka the Red Devils. These celebrities over the years have shown unwithering support for the club during the good times and the bad times. Fans of Man United in Nigeria were much pleased after Nigerian born striker Odion Ighalo signed a loan deal for the historical football club.
Manchester United celebrity fans in Nigeria showed excitement over Ighalo’s move from China to the club in the 2020 winter transfer window. We would be mentioning some top Nigerian musicians who are passionate fans of Manchester United Football Club.
Peep the list below.
1Adekunle Gold & Simi
Nigerian music couple Adekunle Gold and Simi are frontline Manchester United fans. Before the couple tied the knot they have been very vocal and downright passionate about their football club. It’s very often to see tweets fly from their Twitter handle as they react to every Man United game they get to watch.
Do you need some of those hearty football baby’s say it comes? You definitely need to check out Adekunle Gold and Simi.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles