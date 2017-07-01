Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Samklef Laments ‘Dwindling Career’ on Twitter

Music producer and artiste Samklef, laments his ‘dwindling career’, yet again, on Twitter.

Samklef had earlier called for collaborations with artistes. The singer lamented no one was willing to work with him.

However, reactions on Twitter showed that several upcoming acts had requested to work with the talented music producer.

This time, the producers is back with more complaints.

“I’m tired of begging for collaboration from your artist…I new most of them b4 they became stars… they only reach out when they need something from u once they get what they want they go mute,” Samklef wrote.

Samklef has worked with A-list Nigerian acts; the likes of Wizkid, Ice Prince, Akon, Olamide, Skales and several others.

He also released hit tunes, Molowo Noni, Nonilizing, Skelebe, Noni to mention a few.

The last we’ve heard from the producer was in Febraury, 2019, where he released the music video for his single, Pay.

