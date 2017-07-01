Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Samklef Laments ‘Dwindling Career’ on Twitter
9 Nigerian Musicians Who Are Crazy Manchester United Fans

Samklef Laments ‘Dwindling Career’ on Twitter



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Music producer and artiste Samklef, laments his ‘dwindling career’, yet again, on Twitter.

Samklef had earlier called for collaborations with artistes. The singer lamented no one was willing to work with him.

However, reactions on Twitter showed that several upcoming acts had requested to work with the talented music producer.

This time, the producers is back with more complaints.

“I’m tired of begging for collaboration from your artist…I new most of them b4 they became stars… they only reach out when they need something from u once they get what they want they go mute,” Samklef wrote.

Samklef has worked with A-list Nigerian acts; the likes of Wizkid, Ice Prince, Akon, Olamide, Skales and several others.

He also released hit tunes, Molowo Noni, Nonilizing, Skelebe, Noni to mention a few.

The last we’ve heard from the producer was in Febraury, 2019, where he released the music video for his single, Pay.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 157