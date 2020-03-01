Rayce – Geshin
RAYCE drops another smashing hit single titled ‘GESHIN’ meaning let’s RIDE HORSE, under his brand Label ‘ADMIRE BEAT MUSIC’, while still having his last collaboration single ‘GIDDEM’ rocking the Airwaves.
This actually fulfills his promises of giving us a back 2 back hitz this 2020.
Song produced, M & M by Jhambo. Download, listen and share. @RAYCEOFFICIAL
