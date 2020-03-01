Video: Nikita – Better Days

Dr Dolor Entertainment‘s star Nikita has released the video to her newest single “Better Days” which is off her recently released “Better Days EP.”

I love the video. Simple, easy on the eye & the vibes is nice.

Directed by Paul Gambit, the very colourful video is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

Watch and enjoy & check out the EP below as well.

[embedded content]

EP:

https://audiomack.com/album/drdolorentertainment/better-days