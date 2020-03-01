Video: Nikita – Better Days
- 2 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Dr Dolor Entertainment‘s star Nikita has released the video to her newest single “Better Days” which is off her recently released “Better Days EP.”
I love the video. Simple, easy on the eye & the vibes is nice.
Directed by Paul Gambit, the very colourful video is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.
Watch and enjoy & check out the EP below as well.[embedded content]
EP:
https://audiomack.com/album/drdolorentertainment/better-days
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles