Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: Nikita – Better Days
Coronavirus Benefits Akon’s “Lonely & Locked Up”
9ice – Seku Seye

Video: Nikita – Better Days



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Dr Dolor Entertainment‘s star Nikita has released the video to her newest single “Better Days” which is off her recently released “Better Days EP.”

I love the video. Simple, easy on the eye & the vibes is nice.

Directed by Paul Gambit, the very colourful video is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

Watch and enjoy & check out the EP below as well.

[embedded content]

EP:

https://audiomack.com/album/drdolorentertainment/better-days

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182