9ice – Seku Seye

Brand new joint from a veteran in the music game, 9ice. The new tune is titled, “Seku Seye” and it’s his second follow up to “Aye Po Gan.” As it’s always the case with 9ice, he serves a good dose of ancestral blend proverbial lyrics with unique style for the uptempo groove perfect for the upcoming season’s change.

His new single, “Seku Seye,” is a genre bending afro with pop music, with his vocals he sets a mood that carefree people will enjoy, while also delivering lyrics that celebrate living in the moment. The single is produced by TeeYmix, for AAR records.

We’re hoping to see a video for this new single in the not too distant future. For now though, enjoy this.



DOWNLOAD