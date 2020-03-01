Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Lady Gaga Covers Paper Magazine New Issue Talks ‘Chromatica’

American pop star Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta better known as Lady Gaga is the cover of Paper Magazine latest issue. The multiple award-winning singer spoke about her forthcoming album ‘Chromatica’ with Paper Magazine crew.

The eccentric singer, took her clothes off for an epic photo shoot session with Paper Magazine. “I consent to being nude with everyone in this room,” Lady Gaga said, “I believe we’re making art, this isn’t pornography.”

She shared her takes on an early leak of her song ‘Stupid Love’ which is supposed to be on the album.

‘There was a minute where me and my manager, Bobby, were talking, ‘Do we change the single?’ We’d just spent months and months developing this video and choreography. And I said, ‘Nope!’ You know why? Because the song, when it’s mixed, mastered and finished with the visuals, and everything I have to say about it — when all those things come together at once, that will be the art piece I’m making. Not a leak.‘

She also stated her purpose of making the ‘Chromatica’ album and what she hopes to achieve with it.

‘I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile,” she says. “I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments. And by the way, I’m not standing over here with a flag going, ‘I’m all healed, everything’s perfect.’ It’s not; it’s a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days. Yeah, I live in Chromatica, it took a minute to get here, but that doesn’t mean I don’t remember what happened. So if you’re in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it’s like to be in pain. And I know what it’s like to also not let it ruin your life.’

