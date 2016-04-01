Brymo Unveils Tracklist For His Forthcoming Album ‘Yellow’

Talented singer Brymo Olawale is just a few days away from the release of his 7th studio album.

Earlier he announced that his forthcoming album would be titled ‘Yellow‘ and is set for release on April 1. The ‘Yellow’ album from Brymo would contain 16 new songs.

Just as we get closer to the album release date, Brymo shared an expected tracklist of songs on the album. There are 16 songs with one one featured artiste Lindsey Abudei.

Before unveiling the tracklist, the album cover was previously revealed to fans.

See all songs on the album below.