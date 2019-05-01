Corona Virus: Asa Postpones Lagos & Abuja Tour Schedule

Revered singer Asa is postponing the Lagos and Abuja tour events as the effects of Corona Virus COVID-19 bites harder. The virus has over the past few weeks caused global panic as it was declared a pandemic by WHO.

Due to this large gatherings are discouraged and people’s are advised to stay at home or keep social distance.

Asa and her team have put everything in perspective and postponed her Lucid tour in Nigerian cities Abuja and Lagos. She released a statement on Instagram to that effect. According to her new dates would be announced when Covid-19 is under control.

On those who already bought tickets, the singer said her team will duly refund and a new date will be announced as soon as possible. The statement reads as follow;

Due to the developing Covid-19situation and for your health and safety, I am sad to announce that i will be rescheduling my shows in London on March 29th, Lagos April 11th and Abuja April 13th.

All purchased tickets will be duly refunded and a new date will be announced as soon as possible.

Please follow all health and safety precautions as advised.

All my love,

Asa.