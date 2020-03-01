Dotman – Enugbe
Sequel to the release of his freestyle joint tagged “These Days,” Dotman follows up with his first official single of the year titled “Enugbe.”
The 808 Records frontman who has continued to dish out conscious tunes revealed that the Meezy produced song was built on the old proverb “Don’t feed me, teach me how to fish.”
“Enugbe” passes a strong message that talks about the travails of an individual on their way to the top and highlights that people in capacities to help other people climb up the food chain would rather look the other way but try to reckon with them when they are successful.
