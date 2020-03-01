Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Obesere – Egungun (Remix) ft. Zlatan
Obesere – Egungun (Remix) ft. Zlatan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours ago
alt

The wait is finally over as veteran Nigerian Fuji/Juju singer, Obesere shares the official remix for his trending track titled “Egungun” featuring raving Nigerian street act, Zlatan.

The track which has been making rounds on social media has been used by many as memes and the remix was produced by P Prime while it was mixed/mastered by STG.

Enjoy the single below.

