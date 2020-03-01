Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Manny Norté, 6LACK, Rema, Tion Wayne – 4AM ft. Love Renaissance (LVRN)
Presenter, DJ and music producer, Manny Norté teams up with Nigerian music superstar in the making Rema on the tune ‘4AM’.
The record also features 6lack, Tion Wayne and Love Renaissance. The video was shot in Ghana, watch and enjoy below.
