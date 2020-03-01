At Last, Oxlade Set To Drop Debut EP ‘Oxygen’
Talented singer Oxlade will be dropping his debut EP pretty soon and he calls it ‘Oxygen‘.
After many impressive collaborations and buzzing singles Nigerian music sensation Oxlade is taking a bold step towards the release of his debut project.
The singer who we named as one of the many Nigerians artistes to look out for in 2020 is already showing signs of big things to come.
Oxlade’s new extended play is titled ‘Oxygen’ and would have 6 songs on it. As seen from the tracklist, the tracks are ‘O2‘, ‘Away‘, ‘Hold On’, ‘Weakness‘, ‘Kokose‘ and ‘Tables Turn‘.
An official release date has not been announced, however a new track off the EP is expected.
