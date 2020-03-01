Naira Marley – Aye
Oshe Marlians! Naira Marley drops his new tune, Aye (means ‘Life’ in Yoruba). This is his 2nd single of the year, following the highly successful single, Anywhere feat Ms Banks.
Naira Marley has essentially been one of the top 5 artists of the past 12 months, and his LOL (Lord of Lamba) EP has been on fire since its release.
The record was produced by the usual suspect, Rexxie and it was mixed, mastered by his partner in crime, Spyrit Myx.
DOWNLOAD
