Silverbird Boss Sen. Ben Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
Popular Nigerian Senator and founder of Silverbird Group Ben Murray-Bruce has lost his beloved wife to cancer.
The entertainment entrepreneur and former lawmaker sadly announced the passing away of his beloved wife on Friday March 20, 2020. His wife passed on after battling with cancer.
According to Sen. Bruce, ‘Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival.’ The former Bayelsa State Senator has been married to his wife Evelyn for 41 years.
Many messages of condolence has poured in for the deceased family as they go through this tough time.
