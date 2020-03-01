Silverbird Boss Sen. Ben Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer

Popular Nigerian Senator and founder of Silverbird Group Ben Murray-Bruce has lost his beloved wife to cancer.

The entertainment entrepreneur and former lawmaker sadly announced the passing away of his beloved wife on Friday March 20, 2020. His wife passed on after battling with cancer.

According to Sen. Bruce, ‘Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival.’ The former Bayelsa State Senator has been married to his wife Evelyn for 41 years.

Many messages of condolence has poured in for the deceased family as they go through this tough time.

I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken. pic.twitter.com/MPTTBhsGnB — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 20, 2020