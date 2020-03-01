STREAM ALBUM: A-Q – God’s Engineering

One of Nigeria’s finest word-smiths, A-Q has released his highly anticipated album titled “God’s Engineering”.

The 11-track project features former Chocolate City boss, M.I Abaga, raving singers, Oxlade and Tomi Thomas.

“God’s Engineering” was produced by the usual suspect, Beats By Jay, alongside Oluma and Amos Kantiok.

The new project comes after his exclusive chat with this blog where he revealed new details about the body of work.

According to A-Q, ‘God’s Engineering’ will be out on the 20th of March. “I promise you, I’m not feeling entitled, Please forgive me, Thank you for all the love you have shown me… New Date … March 20. 2020. Track List. Pls, Rt so everyone gets information.#GodsEngineering,” he said.

“God’s Engineering” his last album is a follow up to his previously released projects including his jointly released body of work with Loose Kaynon titled “Crown”, “Blessed Forever” released in 2017, “Rose” released in 2016, among others.

