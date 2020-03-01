Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Blaqbonez – Haba (Dir. By TG Omori)
VIDEO: Blaqbonez – Haba (Dir. By TG Omori)



alt

Blaqbonez might have finally met his match on his new single, “Haba” as the Chocolate City rapper is haunted by a worthy competitor. 

The rapper, who has earned a reputation as one of the more entertaining and compelling acts in the Nigerian music scene, kicks off the year with a new potential club smash, as well as a provocative and cheeky (literally!) video directed by TG Omori.

The video is a comical story of Blaq being haunted by a female love interest with bad intentions and killer looks. It also features a hilarious video game reference as well as Blaq’s usual madcap antics.

[embedded content]

