VIDEO: Blaqbonez – Haba (Dir. By TG Omori)

Blaqbonez might have finally met his match on his new single, “Haba” as the Chocolate City rapper is haunted by a worthy competitor.

The rapper, who has earned a reputation as one of the more entertaining and compelling acts in the Nigerian music scene, kicks off the year with a new potential club smash, as well as a provocative and cheeky (literally!) video directed by TG Omori.

The video is a comical story of Blaq being haunted by a female love interest with bad intentions and killer looks. It also features a hilarious video game reference as well as Blaq’s usual madcap antics.