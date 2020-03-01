Zoro – Prick Power Ft. Camo Blaizz
One of Nigeria’s finest Indigenous rappers, Zoro comes through with a brand new record titled “Prick Power“ featuring talented rapper, singer and record producer, Camo Blaizz.
The track, a fusion of trap-inspired track talks about the power of a man’s sexual organ, hence ‘Prick Power.’
“Prick Power” is a follow up to ZoroSwagbag still trending single “Kulture“.
