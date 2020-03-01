Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Zoro – Prick Power Ft. Camo Blaizz
Zoro – Prick Power Ft. Camo Blaizz



One of Nigeria’s finest Indigenous rappers, Zoro comes through with a brand new record titled “Prick Power“ featuring talented rapper, singer and record producer, Camo Blaizz.

The track, a fusion of trap-inspired track talks about the power of a man’s sexual organ, hence ‘Prick Power.’

Prick Power” is a follow up to ZoroSwagbag still trending single “Kulture“.

Listen and Enjoy! below.

