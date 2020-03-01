Blaqbonez – Haba

One of Nigeria’s finest rappers, Blaqbonez (Mr Boombastic) has released his highly anticipated debut single for the year 2020 titled “Haba“.

The track comes after building so much social media hype for the track and it was definitely worth it.

“Haba” comes after the self-acclaimed ‘best rapper in Africa’ triggered a beef with Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones on a diss track titled Green Blaq Green.

