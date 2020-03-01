Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Oxlade – Away
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 42 minutes ago
alt

Budding Nigerian singer, Oxlade is gearing up to release his highly anticipated (and in my opinion, long overdue) album titled “Oxygene” this month, March 27.

To keep his fans pumped, he’s decided to share a track off the body of work titled “Away” which was produced by talented record producer, Spaxx.

Enjoy below.

