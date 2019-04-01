CORONAVIRUS: 2Face Postpones Cameroon Show
- 2 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
2Face Idibia, has postponed his show in Douala, Cameroon, due to the Coronavirus spread.
The show which was scheduled for 28 March, 2020, would have seen 2Face Idibia perform.
The singer made the announcement on his Instagram handle.
“Unto Corona tins. All my Cameroun #WARRIORS. We shall later link. Bless u all. Stay safe,” he wrote.
Mr Idibia joins the likes of Davido, who have canceled all shows and tours till further notice.
The world is currently battling the pandemic Coronavirus (Covid-19). Nations have shut their borders, businesses shut down, economies loosing money daily as the virus continues to spread.
So far, Nigeria has recorded 12 confirm cases and are all currently quarantined.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles