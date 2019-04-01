CORONAVIRUS: 2Face Postpones Cameroon Show

Innocent Idibia. PHOTO CREDIT: 5ive Music

2Face Idibia, has postponed his show in Douala, Cameroon, due to the Coronavirus spread.

The show which was scheduled for 28 March, 2020, would have seen 2Face Idibia perform.

The singer made the announcement on his Instagram handle.

“Unto Corona tins. All my Cameroun #WARRIORS. We shall later link. Bless u all. Stay safe,” he wrote.

Mr Idibia joins the likes of Davido, who have canceled all shows and tours till further notice.

The world is currently battling the pandemic Coronavirus (Covid-19). Nations have shut their borders, businesses shut down, economies loosing money daily as the virus continues to spread.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 12 confirm cases and are all currently quarantined.