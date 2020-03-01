Rema x Major Lazer – Dumebi (Remix)
Mavin & Jonzing wonderboy, Rema shares another impressive remake to his groundbreaking record titled “Dumebi”. The remake, a fusion of Afropop and Electronic music was done by music trio Major Lazer.
This remake follows the one he shared earlier done by Matoma, (born Tom Stræte Lagergren), a Norwegian DJ and record producer.
Listen!!!
