Rema x Major Lazer – Dumebi (Remix)



  3 hours 2 minutes ago
alt

Mavin & Jonzing wonderboy, Rema shares another impressive remake to his groundbreaking record titled “Dumebi”. The remake, a fusion of Afropop and Electronic music was done by music trio Major Lazer.

This remake follows the one he shared earlier done by Matoma, (born Tom Stræte Lagergren), a Norwegian DJ and record producer.

Listen!!!

[embedded content]

