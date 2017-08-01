MI Abaga Lists Out His All-Time Top Five Naija Lyricists

Veteran Nigerian rapper MI Abaga stirs up new debates as he names his top 5 Naija lyricists.

MI Abaga who released a new EP ‘Judah‘ a couple of weeks ago named his all-time lyricists besides himself.

He also gave the criteria for his pick and selection, ‘one criteria for me is you have to have multiple bodies of work to be in the list) this is just my subjective list‘.

On his list MI Abaga mentioned Mode 9, Ghost of SDC, AQ, Freestyle and Boogey. However, some of his followers and fans seem to differ from his list as other reactions follow.

My top five lyricists all time Naija excluding myself (hehehe) in no particular order would be Mode

Ghost

AQ

Freestyle

Boogey (One criteria for me is you have to have multiple bodies of work to be in the list) this is just my subjective list.. what's yours? #GodsEngineering — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, MI Abaga parted ways with Chocolate City to start his own record label Incredible Music.