MI Abaga Lists Out His All-Time Top Five Naija Lyricists
- 3 hours 21 minutes ago
Veteran Nigerian rapper MI Abaga stirs up new debates as he names his top 5 Naija lyricists.
MI Abaga who released a new EP ‘Judah‘ a couple of weeks ago named his all-time lyricists besides himself.
He also gave the criteria for his pick and selection, ‘one criteria for me is you have to have multiple bodies of work to be in the list) this is just my subjective list‘.
On his list MI Abaga mentioned Mode 9, Ghost of SDC, AQ, Freestyle and Boogey. However, some of his followers and fans seem to differ from his list as other reactions follow.
Meanwhile, MI Abaga parted ways with Chocolate City to start his own record label Incredible Music.
