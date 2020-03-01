Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Legendary Musician Kenny Rogers Dead

The Legendary American musician, Kenny Rogers, is dead.

BBC reports that the singer who died at the age of 81, died of a natural cause on Friday night.

Mr Rogers topped pop and country charts during the 1970s and 1980s, and won three Grammy awards.

The news was announced through the singer’s family verified Twitter handle.

A family representative said he “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes”

HISTORY

Kenneth Ray Rogers, born August 21, 1938, died on March 20, 2020.

He was an American singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Though he was most successful with country audiences, Rogers charted more than 120 hit singles across various music genres, topped the country and pop album charts for more than 200 individual weeks in the United States alone, and sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

After growing up in poverty on a federal housing estate in Houston, Texas, Rogers began recording with a string of bands, including Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, before launching his solo career in 1976.

Known for his husky voice and ballads including The Gambler, Lucille and Coward Of The County, his career spanned more than six decades.

