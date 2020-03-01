Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Selebobo – Eliza
Legendary Musician Kenny Rogers Dead
Manny Notré — 4AM ft. 6lack, Rema, Tion Wayne

VIDEO: Selebobo – Eliza



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 10 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Highly revered music producer and singer, Selebobo a.k.a Mixx Monsta, releases official music video for Eliza.

The music producer had earlier released the audio.

The video was directed by Paul Gambit.

Watch below;

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172