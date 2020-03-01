Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Selebobo – Eliza
VIDEO: Selebobo – Eliza
- 2 hours 10 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Highly revered music producer and singer, Selebobo a.k.a Mixx Monsta, releases official music video for Eliza.
The music producer had earlier released the audio.
The video was directed by Paul Gambit.
Watch below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172