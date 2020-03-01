Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Manny Notré — 4AM ft. 6lack, Rema, Tion Wayne

DJ, Presenter and Producer, Manny Norté brings together some of music’s hottest artists worldwide hailing from Atlanta, London and Nigeria on his new track ‘4AM’.

The track, which is produced by Norté, implores the vocal stylings of LVRN’s very own 6LACK, Nigeria’s rising star, Rema and the UK’s Tion Wayne for this first of a kind collaboration that’s set to take over the summer this year.

The visuals for the track, set in Accra, Ghana, West Africa follows the group across the vibrant planes of the city, as they are immersed in the local surroundings and culture. The visual perfectly complements the track as it details the allure, beauty and captivating essence of a woman.

A relaxed, yet up-tempo track, with a highly infectious melody — the combination of RnB with the notable Afrobeat’s baseline is a perfect fusion for Norté’s first major offering as an artist, and one that places itself perfectly across the genres.

4AM’ is a reflection of Manny’s identity: from his days as a kid born to Ghanaian parents, introducing West London partygoers to rap and R&B records. “It is actually me,” he says. “If you listen to the song you know I’m about this life. It’s just real genuine shit with me. Whoever knows me, I like you to see that I genuinely care about what I’m doing.”

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...