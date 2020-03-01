Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: Sojaboy – Woman (From #90DayFiance)
Video: Sojaboy – Woman (From #90DayFiance)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 43 minutes ago
If you haven’t been following the extremely popular American show, 90 Day Fiancé then you need to do so as soon as possible. One reason, is so you get to see this northern artist, Sojaboy, find his way into the heart of his 52 year old American lover.

The song he just released is titled, Woman, and is dedicated to his sweetheart, Lisa. Check it out and most definitely check out the show on TLC if you’re in the US, and outside I’m sure there’s other avenues.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

