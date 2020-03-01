Video: Sojaboy – Woman (From #90DayFiance)

If you haven’t been following the extremely popular American show, 90 Day Fiancé then you need to do so as soon as possible. One reason, is so you get to see this northern artist, Sojaboy, find his way into the heart of his 52 year old American lover.

The song he just released is titled, Woman, and is dedicated to his sweetheart, Lisa. Check it out and most definitely check out the show on TLC if you’re in the US, and outside I’m sure there’s other avenues.

[embedded content]