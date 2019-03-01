Rema Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary in the Music Industry

Rema

Mavin Records rave of the moment, Divine Ikubor known professionally as Rema, has promised more good music as he celebrates one (1) year in the music industry.

Born in Benin, Edo state in 2000 and into a Christian family, Rema started his music career, singing and rapping in his secondary school days.

Rema signed a record deal with D’Prince’s Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019.

He later released his debut EP Rema in 2019. It peaked at number 1 on Apple Music Nigeria.

The singer has since then, broken grounds as many consider him the next ‘Wizkid”.

Rema went on to win “Next Rated” and was nominated for “Viewer’s Choice” at the 13th edition of The Headies.

On 12 January 2020 he received the SoundCity MVP for best new artist.

As at the time of this report, Remas’ Beamer, is currently topping charts on Apple’s music.