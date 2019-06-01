‘1 Year In The Game’, Rema Thanks Fans Promises More

Mavin singer, REMA.

Divine Ikubor aka Rema just clocked a year in the Nigerian music industry. About a year ago, Don Jazzy and the entire Mavin Records unveiled Rema. The music star dropped a self-titled EP on the same day.

Within a few weeks of the release of ‘REMA’ EP, the tracks became an instant sensation both home and abroad. Rema in recent times has witnessed the fastest growth curve by a Nigerian artiste in recent times.

Today, the singer and rapper celebrates his first anniversary in the Nigerian music industry and worldwide. Since his debut until now Rema has released 14 personal songs bunched up as EP, including the recent ‘Beamer‘ and ‘Rainbow‘.

Some of his hit tracks are ‘Dumebi’, ‘Iron Man’, ‘Corny’, ‘Lady’ and ‘Bad Commando’. With rookie experience he has also enjoyed a good quality of international exposure especially after getting on Obama’s playlist twice and those of other top American celebrities. He has also bagged awards and international collaborations and he seems he is only getting started.

In a new video Rema thanks his fans, Record Label, management, DJs, music producers etc for helping him come this far. He also promised to take things higher from where they are.

Watch him talk below.