“I’m the flavorless”, Cuppy Bloops in Birthday Shout-Out to her Sister
Popular disco jockey and musician, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as Cuppy, sent a heart warming birthday message to her sister Temi Otdeola.
The singer (Cuppy) did so, but not without making an error by calling herself ‘flavorless’.
Well, we all know she was kidding, an honest mistake, but the Gelato singer was excited while delivering her message.
Cuppy said she had let her sister down a few times but loves her very much.
Temi happens to be Mr Eazi’s girlfriend for sometime now.
‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY @JTOfashion I love you SO much and sorry for letting you down as an older sister sometimes. Proud of the woman you are! #FamyFirst,’ the singer posted on her gram page.
