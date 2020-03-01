Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Krizbeatz – Hit (ADM Remix) ft. Tekno & Teni
VIDEO: Krizbeatz – Hit (ADM Remix) ft. Tekno & Teni
- 5 hours 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Krizbeats, also known as The King of New Wave, has released official music video to his single ‘Hit‘.
He featured music sensation, Tekno and rave of the moment, Teni.
The colorful video was directed and produced by Mr C.
Watch and drop your comments at the comment section.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 154