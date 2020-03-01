Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Krizbeatz – Hit (ADM Remix) ft. Tekno & Teni
VIDEO: Krizbeatz – Hit (ADM Remix) ft. Tekno & Teni



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 8 minutes ago
alt

Krizbeats, also known as The King of New Wave, has released official music video to his single ‘Hit‘.

He featured music sensation, Tekno and rave of the moment, Teni.

The colorful video was directed and produced by Mr C.

Watch and drop your comments at the comment section.

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
