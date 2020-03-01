Blaqbonez And CKay Feature On Ndani Show
100 Crown artiste Blaqbonez and music producer and singer CKay were the latest guest on the Ndani Show. The music stars featured on the TGIF edition of the show.
In this episode, the music stars tested their depth in general knowledge and current affairs. Missing a question or breaking the rules had consequences.
Watch as Blaqbonez and CKay take on Ndani TGIF Show below.
