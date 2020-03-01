Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Aramide – Olododo
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 40 minutes ago
Aramide - Olododo

“God’s Righteousness is our Shield! The Standard of our God’s Righteousness can never be Diminished”.

This is culled from Gospel Singer, Aramide newly released single titled ‘Olododo’ which is translated as ‘Righteous God’.

Olododo would be the second single released by Aramide this year after the release of her Thanksgiving track, ‘So Grateful’

Olododo is Produced by Oniyo and its Video was Recorded Live at GPK Studios.

In our trials, lack, human anxiety, failures and success, our God’s righteousness remain the same!
Through this same righteousness we receive healings, provisions, protection and greater heights with Joy of Him that lives in us!
Who can fathom the depth of His Love through His righteousness? Indeed our God is righteous. — ARAMIDE

Watch video below;

[embedded content]

