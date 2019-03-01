Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Corona Virus: Nigerians Slam Davido For Allegedly Holding A Show In Ibadan
VIDEO: Aramide – Olododo
Davido Inspired As He Visits Governor Seyi Makinde Of Oyo State

Corona Virus: Nigerians Slam Davido For Allegedly Holding A Show In Ibadan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 47 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Nigerians on Twitter have slammed musician Davido for not adhering to precautionary measures against the spread of Corona Virus (Covid-19).

News has it that the ‘Sweet in the Middle’ crooner had performed at a show in Ibadan yesterday after the Federal Government has banned gathering of over 50 people to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to some videos and pictures, truly Davido was in Ibadan and performed at a wedding ceremony and at Stone Cafe Club later that night. Nigerians are furious the singer is not keeping to the rule of social distancing and isolation especially considering he came back from the US some weeks ago.

The act has been dimmed irresponsible by Davido and whoever put up the alleged show.

Meanwhile, he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State while in Ibadan.

Davido had a show in Ibadan and Seyi Makinde not only refused to shut it down, but he also entertained Davido?

I know I’ve bashed Governor Oyetola a few times, but I know he’s not this stupid!

— Saliu Elénugbórò (@VillageParrot) March 22, 2020

President attended jummah service

Special assistant to the president on media organised an event

Seyi makinde and co organised a political rally in Oyo State

Fatoyinbo said there is service in Coza

Davido performed in a show yesterday in Oyo state

My country My county

— Oluwaseyifunmi Uzamat (@uzamatt) March 22, 2020

Davido went to perform in ibadan yesterday, met with Seyi Makinde. Both of them recently came back from trips without isolation. Both of thems head like ologo silekun fun ole. Very irresponsible

— Kilokanyin??? (@rafiiiiiiiiy) March 22, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 154