Corona Virus: Nigerians Slam Davido For Allegedly Holding A Show In Ibadan
Nigerians on Twitter have slammed musician Davido for not adhering to precautionary measures against the spread of Corona Virus (Covid-19).
News has it that the ‘Sweet in the Middle’ crooner had performed at a show in Ibadan yesterday after the Federal Government has banned gathering of over 50 people to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
According to some videos and pictures, truly Davido was in Ibadan and performed at a wedding ceremony and at Stone Cafe Club later that night. Nigerians are furious the singer is not keeping to the rule of social distancing and isolation especially considering he came back from the US some weeks ago.
The act has been dimmed irresponsible by Davido and whoever put up the alleged show.
Meanwhile, he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State while in Ibadan.
