Davido Inspired As He Visits Governor Seyi Makinde Of Oyo State

DMW boss Davido is in Nigeria after he put a pause on his ‘A Good Time’ North America tour due to the Corona Virus pandemic. Since then the musician has been in Nigeria and up to something.

In a new movement, Davido paid a courtesy visit to Oyo State where he met with the Governor of the state Seyi Makinde. The singer and governor had a brief chit chat and photo sessions.

According to Davido, he is inspired by the efforts of Gov. Seyi Makinde in Oyo State. The singer mentioned that he is inspired by the good governance strides made by the governor.

Before now, the DMW boss has not hidden his interest in politics especially during Osun State gubernatorial election and the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

Below is a photo of their meeting as seen via his Twitter handle.