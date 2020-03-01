VIDEO: Frank Edwards – Suddenly

RockTown Nation/Films releases a new song and music video titled “Suddenly“, delivered by Frank Edwards. The Gospel singer comes through with an impressive record, a life-changing tune that brings hope and salvation.

Fear Not! FOR LIGHT HAS COME TO EVERY ASPECT OF YOUR LIFE with this new song.

‘Suddenly‘ is off Frank’s forthcoming album “THE HEART OF KING EDWARD“, it’s a song of hope. The perfect tune to listen to when you feel like you have lost everything or in the dark. God the Almighty one who doesn’t forsake his Children will come to shine his Light and change your bad situation.

