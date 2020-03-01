Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Airboy – Ginger ft. Burna Boy & Cassper Nyovest
Airboy – Ginger ft. Burna Boy & Cassper Nyovest
- 2 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian singer, Airboy shares a brand new record titled “Ginger” featuring self-acclaimed ‘African Giant,’ Burna Boy and South African heavyweight rapper, Cassper Nyovest.
The track, his debut for the year was jointly produced by Phantom and Charliesbeat.
Enjoy below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 158