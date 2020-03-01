Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Angel – Blessings (Remix) ft. Davido x French Montana
VIDEO: Angel – Blessings (Remix) ft. Davido x French Montana
English singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer, Sirach Charles, professionally known as Angel shares visuals for his collaborative effort titled “Blessings Remix“.
The remix features Nigerian heavyweight singer, Davido and Moroccan-American rapper, French Montana.
The video was directed by DAPS.
Enjoy below.
