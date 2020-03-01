Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Naira Marley – Aye
VIDEO: Angel – Blessings (Remix) ft. Davido x French Montana

VIDEO: Naira Marley – Aye



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Marlian Music presents a brand new music video from Naira Marley for his single ‘Aye‘.

The new tune was released only a few days ago by popular demand from fans. It was produced by the usual suspect Rexxie. Visual was directed by Dan Mbo.

Watch and enjoy the clip below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 170