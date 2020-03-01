Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Naira Marley – Aye
VIDEO: Naira Marley – Aye
- 5 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Marlian Music presents a brand new music video from Naira Marley for his single ‘Aye‘.
The new tune was released only a few days ago by popular demand from fans. It was produced by the usual suspect Rexxie. Visual was directed by Dan Mbo.
Watch and enjoy the clip below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 170