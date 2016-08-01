CDQ Gives Tenants Free Rent As Corona Virus Rages

Nigerian musician Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf known by his stage name CDQ shows his philanthropic side as he brings relieves to people who would be affected by the Corona Virus pandemic.

The indigenous rapper is giving some of his tenants a period of rent free stay in his landed properties. CDQ decided after consulting members of his family that their tenants would be given about three months of free rent until the Covid-19 pandemic blows over.

In an announcement on his social media page, he said he would take of 30% off his tenants annual brent because of the ongoing shutdown of commercial activities and work environments across the country.

According to CDQ, since his tenants wouldn’t be able to work as supposed it was appropriate to give them some financial succour in the form discounted rent.