Crayon – Shima
- 5 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Here is a brand new jam coming out of Mavin Records titled ‘Shima‘ from one of its artiste Crayon.
Crayon drops another beautiful tune ‘Shima‘ after his previous single ‘Kpano‘. The singer adores his girl in this new record.
It was produced by London. Listen below:
