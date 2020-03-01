Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Sinach, TY Bello and George – PEACE (Spontaneous Worship)
Crayon – Shima

VIDEO: Sinach, TY Bello and George – PEACE (Spontaneous Worship)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 47 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Nigerian gospel heavyweights, Sinach, TY Bello and George team up to share a brand new worship session titled “PEACE (Spontaneous Worship)”.

The new offering serves as a word of encouragement for all those fighting battles in their lives. There is peace in God.

According to TY Bello, ” This is the perfect sound to keep on your mouth right now. Thank you @therealsinach for being such a blessing and releasing this upon the earth.”

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167