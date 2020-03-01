VIDEO: Sinach, TY Bello and George – PEACE (Spontaneous Worship)
Nigerian gospel heavyweights, Sinach, TY Bello and George team up to share a brand new worship session titled “PEACE (Spontaneous Worship)”.
The new offering serves as a word of encouragement for all those fighting battles in their lives. There is peace in God.
According to TY Bello, ” This is the perfect sound to keep on your mouth right now. Thank you @therealsinach for being such a blessing and releasing this upon the earth.”
