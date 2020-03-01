Fireboy Is My Favourite New School Artiste – Wande Coal
Veteran Nigerian singer Wande Coal is the latest guest on RED TV. The ‘Ololufe‘ shared some brief moments and highlights of his music career.
Wande Coal while on RED TV revealed his main goal at the time was to become a dancer for international stars like Missy Elliott. But that eventually changed after he met D’banj and Don Jazzy at a show in UNILAG. He approached them and told them he could dance on set while they performed, the rest his history now.
He also shared his thoughts about the new school artistes on the block like Rema, Fireboy DML, Joeboy etc. However, out of the lot, his favourite new school act is YBNL Fireboy DML.
Wande Coal revealed he is still working on his 7 track EP and would be released soon enough even though it wasn’t released as scheduled.
Watch the rest of the interview below.
