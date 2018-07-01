CORONAVIRUS: Rudeboy Taunts Nigerian Leaders

One half of the defunct P-Square duo, Rudeboy, has taunted the government with a track from the former boy band, Plantashun Boiz.

He picked their hit single “If Life” and related it to our current situation in the country.

The lyrics of the song says; “If life was a thing that money could buy, the rich will live and the poor will die. A living dog is better than a dead lion, thank God you have your life, Walahi Talahi.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, a couple of Nigerian leaders and their family members have tested positive to the virus. While some are in self isolation, others have been quarantined and being treated at the moment.

Nigerians have widely taunted it’s government for failing to put the basic health infrastructures in place and now, their wrongdoings have come back to hunt them.

The infected persons can neither travel out of the country for treatment because other nations are also battling with the pandemic COVID-19. Nations have closed borders and suspended international and local flights.

KARMA right!!??

Watch Rudeboy do his thing and while at it, remember to constantly wash your hands, be clean and stay at home to avoid the virus.

Stay Safe.